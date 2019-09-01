Cinema vintageVintage1 Set 2019, 15:24
Il regista presenta la nuova serie The New Pope e punta sempre più in alto

The New Pope a Venezia 2019, “miracolo” di Paolo Sorrentino


Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino returns with The New Pope, his second original series set in the world of the modern papacy. Written by Sorrenttino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, the nine-episode original series features Jude Law and John Malkovich. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star. #HBO #TheNewPope

