“COVID-19: The CIDRAP Viewpoint”: SARS-Cov-2 continuerà a diffondersi per altri 18 – 24 mesi

“È probabile che il nuovo coronavirus continuerà a diffondersi per almeno altri 18 mesi a due anni, fino a quando il 60% al 70% della popolazione non sarà stata infettata”. E’ quanto riporta lanell’articolo “Expert report predicts up to two more years of pandemic misery”, analizzando il report “COVID-19: The CIDRAP Viewpoint” del 30 aprile 2020 “Part 1: The Future of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons Learned from Pandemic Influenza”, a cura di Kristine A. Moore, MD, MPH, Marc Lipsitch, DPhil, John M. Barry, MA, Michael T. Osterholm, PhD, MPH.

IL REPORT INTEGRALE (FONTE CNN)

(ABSTRACT) “Key points from observing the epidemiology of past influenza pandemics that may provide insight into the COVID-19 pandemic include the following. First, the length of the pandemic will likely be 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population. This will take time, since limited serosurveillance data available to date suggest that a relatively small fraction of the population has been infected and infection rates likely vary substantially by geographic area. Given the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2, 60% to 70% of the population may need to be immune to reach a critical threshold of herd immunity to halt the pandemic (Kwok 2020)”.