Stato tv2 Lug 2018, 9:49
The fairy-tale continued for host nation Russia as they defeated Spain on penalties to advance to the Quarter-Finals!
Spain v Russia – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gHPke43iqNg” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>
