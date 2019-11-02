19.7 C
Manfredonia
sabato, 2 Novembre, 2019
Slow Ride Gargano (VIMEO)
Slow Ride Gargano is a 3 days bikerafting trip through The Gargano National Park.

Last spring I set out by bike and packraft to explore this beautiful Park on Italy’s Adriatic coast. Along the way I made a video to capture its ancient mule paths, stunning emerald coastline, and thick beech forests. Out of season, this is the perfect place for those who need to slow down and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life

Location: Gargano National Park / Italy

 

SLOW RIDE GARGANO from Niktot on Vimeo.

