13.6 C
Manfredonia
lunedì, 4 Maggio, 2020
 STATOTV
DAI IL TUO SUPPORTO A STATO QUOTIDIANO  CONTRIBUISCI
Stato news Venezia, Zucchero gira un video in una piazza San Marco semi-deserta
Scopri di più su:
Stato news
0Commenta

Venezia, Zucchero gira un video in una piazza San Marco semi-deserta
V

Per la performance solo un pianoforte, solitario al centro della piazza, e la voce di Sugar Fornaciari

Il sindaco di Venezia Luigi Brugnaro e il cantautore Zucchero Fornaciari salutano i giornalisti al termine della registrazione in piazza San Marco del video clip che lartista ha voluto dedicare alla città, 02 maggio 2020. ANSA/ANDREA MEROLA

AUTORE

Redazione

PUBBLICATO IL

CATEGORIE

Stato news
0Commenta
(ansa) Giornata a Venezia per Zucchero, che in una Piazza San Marco semi-deserta, ma ugualmente blindata, per il rispetto delle norme antri-contagio, ha realizzato con una troupe un video promozionale “a favore della città e dell’Italia”. Per la performance solo un pianoforte, solitario al centro della piazza, e la voce di Sugar Fornaciari.

Zucchero – Amore Adesso! (No Time for Love Like Now – Michael Stipe & Aaron Dessner)

AMORE ADESSO!Questa sera alle 21.30 online IN TUTTO IL MONDO la performance inedita di Zucchero da una PIAZZA SAN MARCO deserta a VENEZIA sulle note di "AMORE ADESSO!", l'adattamento in italiano del brano "No Time For Love Like Now" di Michael Stipe e Aaron Dessner.AMORE ADESSO!Tonight at 9:30 PM (Italian time) online WORLDWIDE, Zucchero's first ever performance of "AMORE ADESSO!" from a deserted PIAZZA SAN MARCO in VENICE. The song is an Italian adaptation of "No Time For Love Like Now", written by Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner.#AmoreAdesso #NoTimeForLoveLikeNow R.E.M. Aaron Dessner

Pubblicato da Zucchero Fornaciari su Lunedì 4 maggio 2020

Zucchero si è concesso brevemente ai fotografi, al termine dell’esibizione, in compagnia del sindaco Luigi Brugnaro, amico personale dell’artista. “Sono innamorato di Venezia – ha detto – qui mi sento come a casa, tanto è vero che appena posso ci vengo”.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
0Commenta

Rispondi

Articolo precedenteManfredonia, torna lo ‘struscio’ per il Corso. Una cinquantina di ragazzi in fuga da un torrione..
Articolo successivoOmicidio Silvestri, Maresciallo CC “Ecco come si sono incontrati Zino e Lombardi”. Difesa “Inverosimile”

LE ULTIME SU STATO

Omicidio Silvestri, Maresciallo CC “Ecco come si sono incontrati Zino e Lombardi”. Difesa “Inverosimile”

Manfredonia Giuseppe de Filippo -
0
Foggia, 04 maggio 2020. Una nuova ipotesi investigativa, relativa all'incontro tra gli imputati, è emersa stamani nell'udienza svoltasi in Corte d'Assise a Foggia nell'ambito...
Continua a leggere

Venezia, Zucchero gira un video in una piazza San Marco semi-deserta

Stato news Redazione -
0
(ansa) Giornata a Venezia per Zucchero, che in una Piazza San Marco semi-deserta, ma ugualmente blindata, per il rispetto delle norme antri-contagio, ha realizzato...
Continua a leggere

Manfredonia, torna lo ‘struscio’ per il Corso. Una cinquantina di ragazzi in fuga da un torrione..

Manfredonia Redazione -
10
Manfredonia, 04 maggio 2020. Con l'alleggerimento delle misure governative (vedi di seguito il D.p.c.m. del 26 aprile 2020), tanti i cittadini  scesi per le...
Continua a leggere

Campo “Covid Manfredonia: 52 contagiati in totale, 26 guariti, 21 ancora positivi”

Manfredonia Redazione -
5
Manfredonia, 04 maggio 2020. "La città di Manfredonia ha il numero di contagi più basso tra i 6 Comuni della Capitanata più popolosi, calcolato...
Continua a leggere

La scuola dell’infanzia “Piccole pesti” ringrazia per l’aiuto dopo il furto

Scuola e Giovani Redazione -
0
Foggia, 04 maggio 2020. Di seguito, una nota della scuola dell’infanzia “Piccole Pesti” di Foggia che ha subito un furto nella notte fra sabato...
Continua a leggere

ULTIMI COMMENTI

Fra on Manfredonia, torna lo ‘struscio’ per il Corso. Una cinquantina di ragazzi in fuga da un torrione..
Lino on Manfredonia, torna lo ‘struscio’ per il Corso. Una cinquantina di ragazzi in fuga da un torrione..
Arizona Colt on Lorenzo Mione: l’incredibile vita di un pezzo di storia di Manfredonia
Maddalena on Manfredonia, torna lo ‘struscio’ per il Corso. Una cinquantina di ragazzi in fuga da un torrione..
C'era una volta Manfredonia on Lorenzo Mione: l’incredibile vita di un pezzo di storia di Manfredonia
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
MENU
STATOprima
STATOTV
RSS  

EDIZIONI LOCALI


MANFREDONIA 

FOGGIA 

TERRITORIO


CAPITANATA 

BAT 

CRONACA


HOT NEWS 

POLITICA 

LAVORO 

RUBRICHE


STATO+ 

RUBRICHE 
LINK UTILI:  Concorsi     Gazzetta Ufficiale     Contatti

Stato Quotidiano


"L'informazione libera della Capitanata ed oltre" (dal 2009)
Registrazione al Tribunale di Foggia n. 28 del 05.10.2009

Privacy Policy

Notifiche

Sostieni Stato

Redazione

Contatti

Copyright © STATO QUOTIDIANO, 2019
DISEGNATO E SVILUPPATO DA KOBOLD STUDIO

Print Friendly, PDF & Email