In corso gli scrutini nei 13 Comuni di Capitanata, l’affluenza è stata del 58,78%

STATOQUOTIDIANO.IT, Foggia 04 ottobre 2021. Alle ore 15 ha votato il 58,78% degli aventi diritto nei 13 Comuni al voto in Capitanata. Sfiora il picco precedente oltre l’86% Zapponeta, scende di oltre 5 punti a Cerignola con il 59,44%, schizza a Candela all’81,68% (più delle precedenti), poco sotto il dato precendete a San Nicandro dove il voto anticipato era evidentemente molto sentito. Idem per Lesina, al voto con il 65,83% rispetto al 68, 55%. In corso lo scrutinio
|Comuni
|% ore 12
|% ore 19
|% ore 23
|% ore 15
|Prec.
|FOGGIA
|13 su 13
|11,47
|30,11
|42,26
|58,78
|64,30
|ALBERONA
|6,69
|22,66
|34,52
|44,25
|65,49
|ASCOLI SATRIANO
|10,99
|33,36
|48,67
|66,39
|75,68
|CANDELA
|22,23
|48,75
|67,40
|81,68
|76,14
|CASALNUOVO MONTEROTARO
|10,91
|30,93
|44,42
|60,32
|64,05
|CELENZA VALFORTORE
|11,43
|39,48
|50,06
|60,35
|62,89
|CERIGNOLA
|11,14
|29,27
|42,39
|59,44
|65,05
|LESINA
|15,82
|37,64
|48,33
|65,83
|68,55
|PANNI
|10,38
|29,94
|36,77
|41,09
|43,13
|SAN MARCO IN LAMIS
|10,52
|27,36
|41,05
|57,40
|59,99
|SAN NICANDRO GARGANICO
|10,44
|28,08
|37,00
|54,31
|56,53
|SANT’AGATA DI PUGLIA
|16,85
|42,96
|60,02
|72,41
|72,53
|VIESTE
|10,13
|24,86
|33,16
|48,73
|64,27
|ZAPPONETA
|16,55
|46,28
|63,62
|86,14
|87,21