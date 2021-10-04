26.3 C
Manfredonia
lunedì, 4 Ottobre, 2021
In corso gli scrutini nei 13 Comuni di Capitanata, l'affluenza è stata...
In corso gli scrutini nei 13 Comuni di Capitanata, l’affluenza è stata del 58,78%
I

Sfiora il picco precedente oltre l'86% Zapponeta, scende di oltre 5 punti a Cerignola con il 59,44%, schizza a Candela all'81,68% (più delle precedenti), poco sotto il dato precendete a San Nicandro dove il voto anticipato era evidentemente molto sentito

ph enzo maizzi, Foggia 20.09.2020
ph enzo maizzi, Foggia 20.09.2020

