Coronavirus. “The Guardian” cita San Marco “Small mistakes can have outsize consequences”

In a time of coronavirus, small mistakes can have outsize consequences

“In the small southern Italian town of San Marco in Lamis, a man who died before it was known that he was carrying the virus infected his wife and daughter, who then came into contact with dozens of relatives and friends at his funeral – 70 of whom are now in quarantine. The dead man, 75, had travelled to a city in Lombardy in the north – where the outbreak is most severe – with his daughter, falling sick and dying on his return to almost the opposite end of the country. The events are now the subject of a formal investigation. “A postmortem test revealed the man was infected with the coronavirus, but the result came out only after his body was released to the family,” Ludovico Vaccaro, head of the public prosecutor’s office in Foggia, told the Guardian. “They should have waited for the result of the test,” Vaccaro said.

"Un test post mortem ha rivelato che l'uomo era stato infettato dal coronavirus, ma il risultato è emerso solo dopo che il suo corpo è stato rilasciato alla famiglia", ha detto al "The Guardian" Ludovico Vaccaro, capo della procura di Foggia. "Avrebbero dovuto aspettare il risultato del test", ha aggiungo Vaccaro.