Studio ricercatori “In Italia, vero numero contagi al 25 marzo tra i 600mila e 3,3 milioni”

Giuseppe De Natale

Valerio Ricciardi

Gabriele De Luca

Dario De Natale

Giovanni Di Meglio

Antonio Ferragamo

Vito Marchitelli

Andrea Piccolo

Renato Somma

Emanuele Spina

Claudia Troise, a fronte degli oltre 74mila casi di Coronavirus accertati in Italia al 25 marzo dalla Protezione civile, il vero numero di contagi sarebbe stato compreso tra i 600mila e i 3,3 milioni. Oggi, che abbiamo oltrepassato i 90mila, si arriverebbe a 5,7 milioni. Lo riporta “La Stampa”.

(fonte) Abstract. We statistically investigate the COVID-19 epidemics, which is particularly invasive in Italy. We show that the high apparent mortality (or Case Fatality Ratio, CFR) observed in Italy, as compared with other countries, is likely biased by a strong underestimation of infected cases. To give a more realistic estimate of the mortality of Covid-19, we use the most recent estimates of the IFR (Infection Fatality Ratio) of epidemic, based on CFR for Germany, and furthermore analyse data obtained from the ship Diamond Princess, a good representation of a laboratory case-study from an isolated system in which all the people have been tested. From such analyses we try to derive more realistic estimates of the real extension of the infection, as well as more accurate indicators of how fast the infection propagates. We then try to point out, from the various explanations proposed, the dominant factors causing such an abnormal seriousness of the disease in Italy. Finally, we use the deceased data, the only ones estimated to be reliable enough, to predict the total number of infected people and the interval of time when the infection in Italy could stop.

