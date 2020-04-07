17.2 C
Studio ricercatori “In Italia, vero numero contagi al 25 marzo tra i 600mila e 3,3 milioni”
S

A fronte degli oltre 74mila casi di Coronavirus accertati in Italia al 25 marzo dalla Protezione civile, il vero numero di contagi sarebbe stato compreso tra i 600mila e i 3,3 milioni

The COVID-19 infection in Italy: a statistical study of an abnormally severe disease Giuseppe De Natale, Valerio Ricciardi, Gabriele De Luca, Dario De Natale, Giovanni Di Meglio, Antonio Ferragamo, Vito Marchitelli, Andrea Piccolo, Antonio Scala, Renato Somma, Emanuele Spina, Claudia Troise (DALLA PAGINA INTERNET https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.28.20046243v1)

The Covid-19, infection in Italy, a statistical study of an abnormally severe disease”: secondo uno studio a cura di Giuseppe De NataleValerio RicciardiGabriele De LucaDario De NataleGiovanni Di  MeglioAntonio FerragamoVito MarchitelliAndrea Piccolo, Antonio ScalaRenato SommaEmanuele SpinaClaudia Troise,  a fronte degli oltre 74mila casi di Coronavirus accertati in Italia al 25 marzo dalla Protezione civile, il vero numero di contagi sarebbe stato compreso tra i 600mila e i 3,3 milioni. Oggi, che abbiamo oltrepassato i 90mila, si arriverebbe a 5,7 milioni. Lo riporta “La Stampa”.

(fonte) Abstract. We statistically investigate the COVID-19 epidemics, which is particularly invasive in Italy. We show that the high apparent mortality (or Case Fatality Ratio, CFR) observed in Italy, as compared with other countries, is likely biased by a strong underestimation of infected cases. To give a more realistic estimate of the mortality of Covid-19, we use the most recent estimates of the IFR (Infection Fatality Ratio) of epidemic, based on CFR for Germany, and furthermore analyse data obtained from the ship Diamond Princess, a good representation of a laboratory case-study from an isolated system in which all the people have been tested. From such analyses we try to derive more realistic estimates of the real extension of the infection, as well as more accurate indicators of how fast the infection propagates. We then try to point out, from the various explanations proposed, the dominant factors causing such an abnormal seriousness of the disease in Italy. Finally, we use the deceased data, the only ones estimated to be reliable enough, to predict the total number of infected people and the interval of time when the infection in Italy could stop.

Competing Interest Statement. The authors have declared no competing interest.

Funding Statement. No supporting funds

Author Declarations. All relevant ethical guidelines have been followed; any necessary IRB and/or ethics committee approvals have been obtained and details of the IRB/oversight body are included in the manuscript.

Yes. All necessary patient/participant consent has been obtained and the appropriate institutional forms have been archived.

Yes. I understand that all clinical trials and any other prospective interventional studies must be registered with an ICMJE-approved registry, such as ClinicalTrials.gov. I confirm that any such study reported in the manuscript has been registered and the trial registration ID is provided (note: if posting a prospective study registered retrospectively, please provide a statement in the trial ID field explaining why the study was not registered in advance).

Yes . I have followed all appropriate research reporting guidelines and uploaded the relevant EQUATOR Network research reporting checklist(s) and other pertinent material as supplementary files, if applicable.

