Stato tv9 Ott 2019, 18:37
Shooter in Halle, Germany fires long-barrelled gun outside synagogue
Attacco ad Halle, due morti Estrema destra: killer un santo
Shooter in Halle, Germany fires long-barrelled gun outside synagogue
Di:
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6q8NMkxBd7I” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Attacco ad Halle, due morti Estrema destra: killer un santo ultima modifica: 2019-10-09T18:37:03+00:00 da
Lascia un commento