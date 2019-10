Johnson & Johnson condannata a 8 miliardi risarcimento

epa07796036 (FILE) - A screen shows the logo for the pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 29 May 2019 (reissued 26 August 2019) A judge in the US state of Oklahoma on 26 August 2019 found US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J, JNJ) liable related to an opioid epidemic and ordered the company to pay 572 million US dollars in damages. Johnson & Johnson said they will appeal the ruling. EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 55233445