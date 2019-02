Sanremo, vince Mahmood, ascolti in calo rispetto al 2018

Italian singer Mahmood celebrates on stage with Italian singer and Sanremo Festival artistic director Claudio Baglioni, Italian actress Virginia Raffaele and Italian actor Claudio Bisio (R) after winning the 69th Sanremo Italian Song Festival at the Ariston theatre in Sanremo, Italy, 09 February 2019. The festival runs from 05 to 09 February. ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI