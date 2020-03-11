17.9 C
Manfredonia
mercoledì, 11 Marzo, 2020
 STATOTV
DAI IL TUO SUPPORTO A STATO QUOTIDIANO  CONTRIBUISCI
Bari Assoporti: i porti italiani sono pienamente operativi
Scopri di più su:
BariGargano
0Commenta

Assoporti: i porti italiani sono pienamente operativi
A

I porti italiani sono pienamente operativi a servizio della collettività, e tutti gli uffici, compresi quelli di controllo, garantiscono lo svolgimento regolare delle attività

http://www.brindisitime.it - Il neo presidente dell'Autorità di sistema portuale dell’Adriatico meridionale, Ugo Patroni Griffi
http://www.brindisitime.it - Il presidente dell'Autorità di sistema portuale dell’Adriatico meridionale, Ugo Patroni Griffi

AUTORE

Redazione

PUBBLICATO IL

CATEGORIE

BariGarganoManfredonia
0Commenta
Bari, 11 marzo 2020. Assoporti comunica che, nel pieno rispetto dei provvedimenti adottati dal Governo con l’obiettivo primario di tutelare la salute pubblica a seguito dell’emergenza sanitaria, nei porti italiani sono in essere tutte le misure idonee a garantire la massima sicurezza delle operazioni portuali e del traffico merci. I porti italiani sono pienamente operativi a servizio della collettività, e tutti gli uffici, compresi quelli di controllo, garantiscono lo svolgimento regolare delle attività. I provvedimenti adottati dal Governo non limitano in alcun modo la circolazione delle merci nel nostro Paese.

Fermo restando che resta l’obbligo preventivo di “libera pratica sanitaria” da parte dell’Ufficio Territoriale di Sanità Marittima che autorizza l’approdo delle navi in ingresso al porto, i porti italiani sono pronti a adottare eventuali nuove misure che dovessero essere emanate dalla Protezione Civile.

PRESS RELEASE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11TH , 2020

Italian Ports Association: Italian ports are fully operational ensuring safety of persons and goods. In full respect of the measures adopted by the Government with the primary objective of protecting public health as a result of the medical emergency, the Italian Ports Association (Assoporti) communicates that in all Italian ports are fully operational suitable measures to guarantee the maximum safety of port operations and goods. 

The Italian ports are fully operational servicing the national community and all their offices, including those devoted to controls, guarantee the regularity of the activities. The measures adopted by the Government in no way restrict the movement of goods in our country. Remaining the preventive obligation of “Free Sanitary Practice” released by Territorial Office of Marine Health which authorizes ships to berth, the Italian ports are ready to adopt eventual new measures that had to be emanated from the Civil Defense (Protezione Civile).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
0Commenta

Rispondi

Articolo precedenteCoronavirus, Montaruli “Concentriamoci sugli indenizzi, altrimenti categoria finirà”
Articolo successivoGiannini “Oltre 4 milioni di nuovi stanziamenti per viabilità pugliese”

LE ULTIME SU STATO

Rodi Garganico, coronavirus. Sindaco D’Anelli conferma primo caso “Tampone positivo”

Gargano Redazione -
0
Rodi Garganico, 11 marzo 2020. Primo caso di positività al coronavirus Covid-19 a Rodi Garganico (Fg). Come dichiarato dal sindaco Carmine D'Anelli, in un...
Continua a leggere

Michele Pirro “Il sangue non si può produrre, si più solamente donare”

Gargano Redazione -
0
San Giovanni Rotondo, 11 marzo 2020. "Il sangue non si può produrre, si può solamente donare. Forza ragazzi, andate a donare!". È l'appello del...
Continua a leggere

Francesco “Perchè ho aperto una raccolta fondi per Casa Sollievo”

Gargano Redazione -
1
San Giovanni Rotondo, 11 marzo 2020. In questo momento storico così delicato, ciascuno di noi può fare la differenza! Per questo oggi pomeriggio Francesco...
Continua a leggere

Giannini “Oltre 4 milioni di nuovi stanziamenti per viabilità pugliese”

Gargano Redazione -
0
Una nota dell’assessore regionale ai trasporti Giovanni Giannini. “La Puglia non si ferma. Stanziate ulteriori risorse del bilancio regionale in favore di Province e...
Continua a leggere

Assoporti: i porti italiani sono pienamente operativi

Bari Redazione -
0
Bari, 11 marzo 2020. Assoporti comunica che, nel pieno rispetto dei provvedimenti adottati dal Governo con l’obiettivo primario di tutelare la salute pubblica a...
Continua a leggere

ULTIMI COMMENTI

Alfredo on Rivolta nel carcere di Foggia, Carabinieri: catturati 61 evasi, ricercati 11
L'Eretico on Francesco “Perchè ho aperto una raccolta fondi per Casa Sollievo”
Graziano Espedito on Coronavirus, Montaruli “Concentriamoci sugli indenizzi, altrimenti categoria finirà”
Sipontino on Manfredonia, coronavirus: nella notte tra giovedì e venerdì attività di sanificazione ASE
Indignato Vero on Roberta “Fiera di come Manfredonia sta rispondendo all’appello di restare in casa”
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
MENU
STATOprima
STATOTV
RSS  

EDIZIONI LOCALI


MANFREDONIA 

FOGGIA 

TERRITORIO


CAPITANATA 

BAT 

CRONACA


HOT NEWS 

POLITICA 

LAVORO 

RUBRICHE


STATO+ 

RUBRICHE 
LINK UTILI:  Concorsi     Gazzetta Ufficiale     Contatti

Stato Quotidiano


"L'informazione libera della Capitanata ed oltre" (dal 2009)
Registrazione al Tribunale di Foggia n. 28 del 05.10.2009

Privacy Policy

Notifiche

Sostieni Stato

Redazione

Contatti

Copyright © STATO QUOTIDIANO, 2019
DISEGNATO E SVILUPPATO DA KOBOLD STUDIO

Print Friendly, PDF & Email