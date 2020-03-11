Assoporti: i porti italiani sono pienamente operativi

Assoporti comunica che, nel pieno rispetto dei provvedimenti adottati dal Governo con l’obiettivo primario di tutelare la salute pubblica a seguito dell’emergenza sanitaria, nei porti italiani sono in essere tutte le misure idonee a garantire la massima sicurezza delle operazioni portuali e del traffico merci

, 11 marzo 2020.. I porti italiani sono pienamente operativi a servizio della collettività, e tutti gli uffici, compresi quelli di controllo, garantiscono lo svolgimento regolare delle attività. I provvedimenti adottati dal Governo non limitano in alcun modo la circolazione delle merci nel nostro Paese.

Fermo restando che resta l’obbligo preventivo di “libera pratica sanitaria” da parte dell’Ufficio Territoriale di Sanità Marittima che autorizza l’approdo delle navi in ingresso al porto, i porti italiani sono pronti a adottare eventuali nuove misure che dovessero essere emanate dalla Protezione Civile.

PRESS RELEASE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11TH , 2020

Italian Ports Association: Italian ports are fully operational ensuring safety of persons and goods. In full respect of the measures adopted by the Government with the primary objective of protecting public health as a result of the medical emergency, the Italian Ports Association (Assoporti) communicates that in all Italian ports are fully operational suitable measures to guarantee the maximum safety of port operations and goods.

The Italian ports are fully operational servicing the national community and all their offices, including those devoted to controls, guarantee the regularity of the activities. The measures adopted by the Government in no way restrict the movement of goods in our country. Remaining the preventive obligation of “Free Sanitary Practice” released by Territorial Office of Marine Health which authorizes ships to berth, the Italian ports are ready to adopt eventual new measures that had to be emanated from the Civil Defense (Protezione Civile).