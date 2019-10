Morning habits, dogs, favourite songs and much more! #OnTheRoad with Federico Bernardeschi! Watch the full interview with Claudio Zuliani on Juventus TV: juve.it/av4M30lm55Y

🎥 Follow our season with exclusive content only on Juventus TV ➡️ http://juve.it/av4M30lm55Y

📹 Subscribe here to our YouTube channel: http://juve.it/BgUp30iwWec

Founded in 1897, Juventus Football Club is the most successful team in Italy, with a rich history of winning and hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.