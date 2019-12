Percorsi vincenti. Il Liceo Scientifico ospita il suo “allievo” l’ing. Vito Rubino

Vito Rubino is a Research Scientist at the California Institute of Technology in the Department of Aerospace (GALCIT). Being a solid mechanician by training, he works at the interface between solid mechanics and Earth science disciplines, using experimental and computational mechanics to study dynamic fracture of frictional interfaces and faults and earthquake source physics. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering (2008) from the University of Cambridge, UK, and a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering (2003) from Politecnico di Torino, Italy.