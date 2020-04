Pnas “Non esistono trattamenti antivirali specifici per sindrome SARS-CoV-2”

Pilot study of convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19. No specific antiviral treatments exist for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), creating a need for alternative treatment strategies. Kai Duan, Bende Liu, Huanjun Zhang, Ting Yu, Jieming Qu, Min Zhou, Li Chen, et al. explored the feasibility of convalescent plasma (CP) therapy for COVID-19 treatment in a pilot study of 10 severe COVID-19 patients, aged 34–78 years. The enrolled patients received transfusion of one dose of 200 ml CP derived from recently recovered donors, containing high levels of SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing antibody. Within 3 days of CP transfusion, clinical symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain, significantly improved, and patients exhibited increased lymphocyte counts, improved liver and lung function, and reduced inflammation. Neutralizing antibody levels increased or remained high after CP transfusion. Within 7 days of transfusion, varying degrees of reabsorption of lung lesions were observed on chest CT scans. In addition, no serious adverse reactions were observed after CP transfusion. The results, though preliminary, suggest that CP therapy might be a safe and promising treatment for severe COVID-19 patients and support further investigation in randomized controlled clinical trials, according to the authors. — B.D.

“Non esistono trattamenti antivirali specifici per la sindrome respiratoria acuta grave coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), il virus che causa la malattia coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), creando la necessità di strategie di trattamento alternative”. E’ quanto emerge da uno studio pubblicato su ‘Pnas’ (One of the world’s most-cited and comprehensive multidisciplinary scientific journals, publishing more than 3,300 research papers annually).