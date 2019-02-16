Stato tv16 Feb 2019, 10:17
It was the moment that many will say shaped their future relationship
MotoGP Historic Battles – Rossi vs Stoner Laguna Seca 08′
Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner embarked on one of the most entertaining and exciting battles in MotoGP history in Laguna Seca in 2008
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/JY9mrKR5SkA” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
