Peter Falk’s Hilarious Acceptance Speech for COLUMBO
Peter Falk explains, in great detail, what it took for him to make it to the 1974 ceremony to collect his award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q8TUSsqWCTM” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
