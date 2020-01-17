The Guardian cita Conte “The state, and citizens of Foggia, will not be cowed”

“Italy’s interior ministry has announced that it will strengthen its anti-mafia task force in the city of Foggia after the increasingly powerful local mob tried for the second time to blow up a key trial witness. Ministeroffice said she was sending extra police forces to the southern province in the Puglia region, the heartland of the Sacra Corona Unita (SCU), and opening a special office of organised crime investigators“.

Articolo del giornale “The Guardian” relativo alla criminalità di Foggia.

“Thursday’s attack targeted a home for the elderly run by a cooperative managed in part by Christian Vigilante, a witness in a major trial against alleged mobsters, according to local police reports. No one was injured. “The state, and citizens of Foggia, will not be cowed,” Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter“.

L’articolo – dal titolo “Italy to strenghten anti-mafia task force after bomb in Foggia” segue la recente marcia antimafia organizzata da Libera.