Omicidio Scopelliti: 17 indagati, anche Messina Denaro

Italian police released 4 July 2011 this composite 'age progression' identikit image of one of the top ten most wanted criminals in the world, Sicilian Mafioso Matteo Messina Denaro, 49, also known as Diabolik. The image of Denaro, 49, has been aged to update a previous identikit issued in 2007, a year after he took over Cosa Nostra following the arrest of Bernardo Provenzano. He has been on the run since 1993 ANSA/POLICE