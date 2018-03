Andria. Cade durante gara mountain bike, è grave

epa06255906 YEARENDER 2017 MARCH Participants of the professional peleton in action during Stage 1 of the 2017 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race over 101km, Hermanus, South Africa, 20 March 2017. The race is called the 'Tour de France' of mountain biking and sees 1200 riders racing over 691km during 8 stages and climbing twice the height of Mount Everest. The race sees the worlds best professional riders racing with amateur riders. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK *** Local Caption *** 53399290