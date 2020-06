Errico Tomaiolo, infermiere fotografo di Manfredonia su Vanity Fair

View this post on Instagram

..Bravery + Humanity = ITALY 🇮🇹 # The last issue of Vanity fair has dedicated a special to the ‘horrific’ situation nurses & doctors are facing . A nurse Errico Tomaiulo has decided to take black & white photos to honor his colleagues. He said “I do not want to fall into sadness & prefer to tell the story & immortalize the gestures of reassurance & confort , the sincerity of their vocation & the devotion to save the lives of their patients”. Adding , “to conquer fear & overcome it , it is most important that we educate ourselves to Beauty “ . Pepino Impastato. All revenues from this issue will be donated to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, which is at the epicenter of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak. Images of make-shift ICU wards and patients in corridors with plastic ventilation covers over their heads inside said hospital have been broadcast worldwide. #ErricoTomaiulo#scubnurseart#Vanityfairittalia#Italy#Iocisono#Courage#Bravery#Humanty#Italy#PeppinoImpastato#Inprimalinea#Donations#Bergamo#inthefrontline#pandemic2020