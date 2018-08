Morti in torrente:anche 3 vittime pugliesi

Rescue teams at work in the Gorge of Raganello where the flood of a torrent caused ten victims, in Civita, southern Italy, 21 August 2018. Ten people died and three others were missing when torrential rain swelled a stream near Cosenza in Calabria on 20 August. The incident took place at the Raganello stream at Civita in Calabria. A group of hikers was reportedly surprised by the swell. ANSA/ FRANCESCO ARENA