Piena torrente, bilancio morti sale a 11

Rescue in the Gorge of Raganello where the flood of a torrent caused eight victims, in Civita, southern Italy, 20 August 2018. According to the national civil protection organization, at least eight people died in the waves of the Raganello in Civita stream. Another 18 people have been identified while the recovery operations are continued by firefighters and mountain rescue service. ANSA/FRANCESCO CAPITANEO +++EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO SALES - NO ARCHIVE+++