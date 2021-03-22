11.1 C
Manfredonia
lunedì, 22 Marzo, 2021
BBC: "Covid vaccine: US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety"
BBC: “Covid vaccine: US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety”
B

 I risultati della tanto attesa sperimentazione negli Stati Uniti del vaccino Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid sono disponibili e confermano che il vaccino è sicuro e altamente efficace

Emer Cooke, Director of Regulation of Medicines and other Health Technologies at WHO attend a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 13 November 2019.ANSA/MARTIAL TREZZINI
Emer Cooke, Director of Regulation of Medicines and other Health Technologies at WHO attend a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 13 November 2019.ANSA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Redazione

AttualitàCovid-19vaccini
(BBC) More than 32,000 volunteers took part, mostly in America, but also in Chile and Peru. The vaccine was 79% effective at stopping symptomatic Covid disease and 100% effective at preventing people from falling seriously ill. And there were no safety issues regarding blood clots. That should further reassure some EU countries that recently paused rollout of the vaccine amid concerns about a possible link. Some are already starting to use it again now that Europe’s medicines regulator has completed its review and has also concluded the vaccine is safe and effective. (Fonte: bbc)

(ANSA). I risultati della tanto attesa sperimentazione negli Stati Uniti del vaccino Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid sono disponibili e confermano che il vaccino è sicuro e altamente efficace. Lo riporta la Bbc. Il vaccino è stato efficace al 79% nell’arresto della malattia da Covid sintomatica e al 100% nel prevenire che le persone si ammalassero gravemente. Non sono stati constatati problemi di sicurezza per quanto riguarda i coaguli di sangue. Alla sperimentazione hanno partecipato più di 32.000 volontari, principalmente in America, ma anche in Cile e Perù.

 

 

