13.4 C
Manfredonia
mercoledì, 22 Aprile, 2020
 STATOTV
DAI IL TUO SUPPORTO A STATO QUOTIDIANO  CONTRIBUISCI
Medicina Coronavirus, ricercatori "Si nasconde anche nelle lacrime dei malati"
Scopri di più su:
Medicina
0Commenta

Coronavirus, ricercatori “Si nasconde anche nelle lacrime dei malati”
C

"Il virus Sars-Cov-2, responsabile della pandemia Covid-19, è attivo anche nelle lacrime e nelle secrezioni oculari dei pazienti positivi al virus"

"Il virus Sars-Cov-2, responsabile della pandemia Covid-19, è attivo anche nelle lacrime e nelle secrezioni oculari dei pazienti positivi al virus: è quanto emerge da una importante ricerca pubblicata dalla rivista Annals of Internal Medicine e realizzata dai ricercatori dell’Istituto Nazionale Malattie Infettive Spallanzani di Roma". (Fonte Repubblica, di seguito fonte e parte del testo).

AUTORE

Redazione

PUBBLICATO IL

CATEGORIE

Medicina
0Commenta
Il virus Sars-Cov-2, responsabile della pandemia Covid-19, è attivo anche nelle lacrime e nelle secrezioni oculari dei pazienti positivi al virus: è quanto emerge da una importante ricerca pubblicata dalla rivista Annals of Internal Medicine e realizzata dai ricercatori dell’Istituto Nazionale Malattie Infettive Spallanzani di Roma“. (Fonte Repubblica, di seguito fonte e parte del testo).

SARS-CoV-2 Isolation From Ocular Secretions of a Patient With COVID-19 in Italy With Prolonged Viral RNA Detection

Background: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the disease caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) that originated in China in December 2019, was recently recognized as pandemic threat by the World Health Organization, with the potential of rapidly overloading health care systems and causing substantial mortality worldwide (www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19—11-march-2020). Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through respiratory droplets, but other routes are under investigation, because SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in several body fluids (1). So far, few data are available on ocular samples from patients with COVID-19, although conjunctivitis has been occasionally reported among COVID-19 symptoms, similar to infections caused by other human coronaviruses (23). During the SARS epidemic, eye exposure to infectious fluids was associated with an increased risk for SARS-CoV transmission to health care workers (34). Although SARS-CoV RNA was occasionally found in ocular specimens during the early phase of illness, its infectivity is unknown (23).
With regard to COVID-19, unprotected ocular exposure was thought to be responsible for infections that occurred in the Wuhan Fever Clinic in January 2020 (34); in addition, SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in conjunctival secretions collected from the only patient with conjunctivitis out of 30 patients with COVID-19 from a hospital in China (5). However, further studies are needed to evaluate the infectious potential of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA detected in the ocular specimens and to determine whether transmission may occur through ocular secretions (34).
Objective: To present the early detection of infectious SARS-CoV-2 in ocular fluids from a patient with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Italy, who had been hospitalized at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases “L. Spallanzani” (INMI) in Rome.
Methods and Findings: The patient, a 65-year-old woman, travelled from Wuhan, China, to Italy on 23 January 2020 and was admitted on 29 January 2020, 1 day after symptom onset. At admission to the high isolation unit at INMI, she presented with nonproductive cough, sore throat, coryza, and bilateral conjunctivitis. She had no fever until day 4, when fever (38 °C), nausea, and vomiting began. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 was confirmed by performing real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay on sputum samples (cycle threshold value [Ct], 16.1) on the admission day, followed by viral M gene sequencing (GenBank accession number MT008022), and virus isolation on Vero E6 cell line (2019-nCoV/Italy-INMI1). The full genome sequence was obtained from either clinical sample and or culture isolate (GISAID accession numbers EPI_ISL_410545 and EPI_ISL_410546). At admission, no other respiratory infections were detected (QIAstat-Dx® Respiratory Panel; Qiagen).
On day 3 after hospital admission, owing to the persistence of conjunctivitis, an ocular swab was collected and viral RNA was detected (Ct, 21.6). Subsequent ocular samples collected with almost daily frequency resulted positive up to day 21, with declining virus concentration (increased Ct values). Conjunctivitis greatly improved at day 15 and apparently resolved at day 20. (….)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
0Commenta

Rispondi

Articolo precedenteSan Severo: sequestro penale di terreno agricolo di circa 600 mq: 3 denunce
Articolo successivoManfredonia. Proteste sui social “I guanti nei cestini, vergognatevi incivili”

LE ULTIME SU STATO

Inpulsa. Smantellata piazza di spaccio a Cagnano Varano: 9 arresti (FOTO VIDEO)

Gargano Redazione -
0
Foggia, 22 aprile 2020. Nelle prime ore di questa mattina i Carabinieri della Compagnia Carabinieri di Vico del Gargano, coadiuvati dal personale dello Squadrone...
Continua a leggere

Foggia, grosso albero cade in via De Amicis: danni a diverse autovetture (foto)

Foggia Redazione -
0
Foggiacrollato, 22 aprile 2020. A causa del maltempo, un albero di dimensioni rilevanti è improvvisamente in via De Amicis, causando ingenti danni alle autovetture. Di...
Continua a leggere

Manfredonia, dai social “Riaprite il cimitero, abbiamo la necessità di vedere i nostri cari”

Manfredonia Redazione -
1
Manfredonia, 22 aprile 2020. Come risaputo, nell’ambito delle “Misure urgenti finalizzate al contrasto e al contenimento dell’emergenza epidemiologica da COVID 19“,  la Commissione straordinaria...
Continua a leggere

Manfredonia. Proteste sui social “I guanti nei cestini, vergognatevi incivili”

Manfredonia Redazione -
3
Manfredonia, 22 aprile 2020. "Voglio solo dire una cosa: vergognatevi siete di un'inciviltà inaudita. Ho dovuto pulire io e togliere una montagna di guanti....
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, ricercatori “Si nasconde anche nelle lacrime dei malati”

Medicina Redazione -
0
"Il virus Sars-Cov-2, responsabile della pandemia Covid-19, è attivo anche nelle lacrime e nelle secrezioni oculari dei pazienti positivi al virus: è quanto emerge...
Continua a leggere

ULTIMI COMMENTI

Dany on Manutenzione lidi, Barone “Senza nostro pressing, Emiliano avrebbe continuato a dormire”
giuseppe on Manfredonia, dai social “Riaprite il cimitero, abbiamo la necessità di vedere i nostri cari”
Libero Cittadino on Manfredonia. Proteste sui social “I guanti nei cestini, vergognatevi incivili”
MICHELE DE LUCA on Manfredonia. “Ma quali condomìni ‘a zone rosse’, è una sanificazione preventiva”
Matteo on Manfredonia. Proteste sui social “I guanti nei cestini, vergognatevi incivili”
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
MENU
STATOprima
STATOTV
RSS  

EDIZIONI LOCALI


MANFREDONIA 

FOGGIA 

TERRITORIO


CAPITANATA 

BAT 

CRONACA


HOT NEWS 

POLITICA 

LAVORO 

RUBRICHE


STATO+ 

RUBRICHE 
LINK UTILI:  Concorsi     Gazzetta Ufficiale     Contatti

Stato Quotidiano


"L'informazione libera della Capitanata ed oltre" (dal 2009)
Registrazione al Tribunale di Foggia n. 28 del 05.10.2009

Privacy Policy

Notifiche

Sostieni Stato

Redazione

Contatti

Copyright © STATO QUOTIDIANO, 2019
DISEGNATO E SVILUPPATO DA KOBOLD STUDIO

Print Friendly, PDF & Email