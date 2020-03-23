Oms annuncia “La pandemia sta accelerando” (VIDEO)

. Per i dati comunicati dalla Johns Hopkins University, quasi 100.000 (99mila) i pazienti guariti. “Pari a circa un miliardo le persone di oltre 50 Paesi nel mondo che devono restare a casa”. I circa 100.000 contagi sono arrivati in circa 67 giorni.

Come riporta Repubblica, il direttore generale dell’Oms Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nel briefing da Ginevra lancia l’allarme: “Il personale sanitario può svolgere efficacemente il proprio lavoro solo quando può lavorare in sicurezza. Continuiamo a ricevere notizie allarmanti da tutto il mondo di un gran numero di contagi tra gli operatori sanitari“.

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/685d0ace521648f8a5beeeee1b9125cd