Oms annuncia "La pandemia sta accelerando" (VIDEO)
Oms annuncia “La pandemia sta accelerando” (VIDEO)
O

Superiori a 340mila euro i casi di contagio al nuovo coronavirus Covid-19

Noi impariamo dai disastri, dalle sconfitte, dalle domande nuove che la natura, la realtà ci pone di fronte.
Fonte adnkronos

Roma. Superiori a 340mila i casi di contagio al nuovo coronavirus Covid-19. Per i dati comunicati dalla Johns Hopkins University, quasi 100.000 (99mila) i pazienti guariti. “Pari a circa un miliardo le persone di oltre 50 Paesi nel mondo che devono restare a casa”. I circa 100.000 contagi sono arrivati in circa 67 giorni.

Come riporta Repubblica, il direttore generale dell’Oms Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nel briefing da Ginevra lancia l’allarme: “Il personale sanitario può svolgere efficacemente il proprio lavoro solo quando può lavorare in sicurezza. Continuiamo a ricevere notizie allarmanti da tutto il mondo di un gran numero di contagi tra gli operatori sanitari“.

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/685d0ace521648f8a5beeeee1b9125cd

MAPPA CORONAVIRUS

WHO, FIFA launch joint campaign to equip football community to tackle COVID-19

The “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” campaign promotes five key steps for people to follow to protect their health in line with WHO guidance, focused on hand washing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell. “FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino have been actively involved in passing the message against this pandemic since the very beginning,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the virtual launch of the campaign at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. “Be it through campaigns or funding, FIFA has stood up to the coronavirus, and I am delighted that world football is supporting WHO to kick out the coronavirus. I have no doubt with this type of support that together we will win.”“We need teamwork to combat the coronavirus,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first. I call upon the football community worldwide to join us in supporting this campaign to pass the message even further. Some of the greatest players to have played the beautiful game have put their names to the campaign and are united in their desire to pass the message to kick out COVID-19.”Twenty-eight players are involved in the video campaign, which is being published in 13 languages. Sami Al Jaber (KSA), Alisson Becker (BRA), Emre Belözoğlu (TUR), Jared Borgetti (MEX), Gianluigi Buffon (ITA), Iker Casillas (ESP), Sunil Chhetri (IND), Youri Djorkaeff (FRA), Han Duan (CHN), Samuel Eto’o (CMR), Radamel Falcao (COL), Laura Georges (FRA), Valeri Karpin (RUS), Miroslav Klose (GER), Philipp Lahm (GER), Gary Lineker (ENG), Carli Lloyd (USA), Lionel Messi (ARG), Mido (EGY), Michael Owen (ENG), Park Ji-sung (KOR) , Carles Puyol (ESP), Célia Šašić (GER), Asako Takakura (JPN), Yaya Touré (CIV), Juan Sebastián Verón (ARG), Sun Wen (CHN) and Xavi Hernández (ESP). A video campaign, which will be published on player and FIFA digital channels, is also being provided as individual localized files to the 211 FIFA member associations and media agencies, together with a graphics toolkit for implementation on social media to further pass the message.
StatoQuotidiano.it - ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
