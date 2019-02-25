Stato tv25 Feb 2019, 17:33
Watch more highlights from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Rami Malek Accepts the Oscar for Lead Actor

Watch Rami Malek's Oscar 2019 acceptance speech for Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY


Rami Malek Accepts the Oscar for Lead Actor

Di:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/iy4GL6RtVOk” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Rami Malek Accepts the Oscar for Lead Actor ultima modifica: 2019-02-25T17:33:43+00:00 da Redazione



Vota questo articolo:
0

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Articoli correlati

"L'informazione libera della Capitanata ed oltre" (dal 2009)
Registrazione al Tribunale di Foggia n. 28 del 05.10.2009
© 2019 Copyright Statoquotidiano. All Rights reserved - privacy policy

Per informazioni sulla pubblicità contattare la ns. concessionaria pubblicitaria online Projectadv

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This