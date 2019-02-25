Stato tv25 Feb 2019, 17:33
Watch more highlights from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
Rami Malek Accepts the Oscar for Lead Actor
Watch Rami Malek's Oscar 2019 acceptance speech for Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
Di:
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/iy4GL6RtVOk” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rami Malek Accepts the Oscar for Lead Actor ultima modifica: 2019-02-25T17:33:43+00:00 da
Lascia un commento