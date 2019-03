Cesare Battisti ha ammesso al pm i 4 omicidi che ha commesso

epa06300221 Italian former leftist activist Cesare Battisti, convicted in Italy for four murders, speaks during an interview in the city of Cananeia, 300 kilometers from Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 October 2017. (Issued on 31 October 2017). Battisti, a former member of the group Armed Proletarians for Communism (Proletarios Armados por el Comunismo - PAC), an arm of the Red Brigades, interrupts the work of his new book - inspired in Cananeia, the city where he lives since the beginning of the year - to talk about his extradition and the risk of returning to Italy. Battisti admitted in Brazil that 'he would not participate in the armed struggle' because 'it was a disaster'. EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.