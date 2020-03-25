4 C
Manfredonia
mercoledì, 25 Marzo, 2020
Medicina Professore Scripps Research "SARS-CoV-2 originato attraverso processi naturali"
Professore Scripps Research “SARS-CoV-2 originato attraverso processi naturali”
P

"Confrontando i dati disponibili sulla sequenza del genoma per ceppi di coronavirus noti, possiamo stabilire con certezza che la SARS-CoV-2 ha avuto origine attraverso processi naturali", ha affermato Kristian Andersen

"Il coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, emerso nella città di Wuhan, in Cina, lo scorso anno e che da allora ha causato un'epidemia su larga scala COVID-19 e si è diffuso in oltre 70 altri paesi è il prodotto dell'evoluzione naturale", secondo i risultati pubblicati oggi sulla rivista Nature Medicine. Lo riporta un articolo del 17 marzo 2020 di sciencedaily.com.

Il coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, emerso nella città di Wuhan, in Cina, lo scorso anno e che da allora ha causato un’epidemia su larga scala COVID-19 e si è diffuso in oltre 70 altri paesi è il prodotto dell’evoluzione naturale“, secondo i risultati pubblicati oggi sulla rivista Nature Medicine. Lo riporta un articolo del 17 marzo 2020 di sciencedaily.com. “L’analisi dei dati della sequenza del genoma pubblico da SARS-CoV-2 e virus correlati non ha trovato prove del fatto che il virus sia stato prodotto in laboratorio o progettato in altro modo“. “Confrontando i dati disponibili sulla sequenza del genoma per ceppi di coronavirus noti, possiamo stabilire con certezza che la SARS-CoV-2 ha avuto origine attraverso processi naturali“, ha affermato Kristian Andersen, PhD, professore associato di immunologia e microbiologia presso Scripps Research.

Prima parte testo articolo sciencedaily. The novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that emerged in the city of Wuhan, China, last year and has since caused a large scale COVID-19 epidemic and spread to more than 70 other countries is the product of natural evolution, according to findings published today in the journal Nature Medicine. The analysis of public genome sequence data from SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses found no evidence that the virus was made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered. “By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes,” said Kristian Andersen, PhD, an associate professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research and corresponding author on the paper. In addition to Andersen, authors on the paper, “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2,” include Robert F. Garry, of Tulane University; Edward Holmes, of the University of Sydney; Andrew Rambaut, of University of Edinburgh; W. Ian Lipkin, of Columbia University.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illnesses ranging widely in severity. The first known severe illness caused by a coronavirus emerged with the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in China. A second outbreak of severe illness began in 2012 in Saudi Arabia with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). On December 31 of last year, Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organization of an outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus causing severe illness, which was subsequently named SARS-CoV-2. As of February 20, 2020, nearly 167,500 COVID-19 cases have been documented, although many more mild cases have likely gone undiagnosed. The virus has killed over 6,600 people (…)”.

Coronavirus evolved naturally and wasn’t made in a lab, study shows

Coronavirus evolved naturally and wasn’t made in a lab, study shows. Here is the study: https://go.nature.com/33JpIzgLearn more: https://bit.ly/2wBXiv0

Pubblicato da Hashem Al-Ghaili su Mercoledì 25 marzo 2020

 

 

Articolo precedenteCoronavirus e gelate, Riontino “Agricoltura in ginocchio”
Articolo successivoFDI Manfredonia “Perchè il San Camillo resta scoperto con escalation emergenza Covid-19?”

