Professore Scripps Research “SARS-CoV-2 originato attraverso processi naturali”

“Il coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, emerso nella città di Wuhan, in Cina, lo scorso anno e che da allora ha causato un’epidemia su larga scala COVID-19 e si è diffuso in oltre 70 altri paesi“, secondo i risultati pubblicati oggi sulla rivista. Lo riporta un articolo del 17 marzo 2020 di sciencedaily.com . “L’analisi dei dati della sequenza del genoma pubblico da SARS-CoV-2 e virus correlati non ha trovato prove del fatto che il virus sia stato prodotto in laboratorio o progettato in altro modo“. “Confrontando i dati disponibili sulla sequenza del genoma per ceppi di coronavirus noti, possiamo stabilire con certezza che la SARS-CoV-2 ha avuto origine attraverso processi naturali“, ha affermato, PhD, professore associato di immunologia e microbiologia presso Scripps Research.

Prima parte testo articolo sciencedaily. The novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that emerged in the city of Wuhan, China, last year and has since caused a large scale COVID-19 epidemic and spread to more than 70 other countries is the product of natural evolution, according to findings published today in the journal Nature Medicine. The analysis of public genome sequence data from SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses found no evidence that the virus was made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered. “By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes,” said Kristian Andersen, PhD, an associate professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research and corresponding author on the paper. In addition to Andersen, authors on the paper, “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2,” include Robert F. Garry, of Tulane University; Edward Holmes, of the University of Sydney; Andrew Rambaut, of University of Edinburgh; W. Ian Lipkin, of Columbia University.