He is the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of sexually abusing children

Who is George Pell? | 7.30

Australia’s most senior Catholic cleric, Cardinal George Pell has been convicted of sexually abusing two choirboys while he was archbishop of Melbourne


<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/1ADI2kHGF3E” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

