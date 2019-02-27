Stato tv27 Feb 2019, 10:36
He is the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of sexually abusing children
Who is George Pell? | 7.30
Australia’s most senior Catholic cleric, Cardinal George Pell has been convicted of sexually abusing two choirboys while he was archbishop of Melbourne
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/1ADI2kHGF3E” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
