The parents of the American hostage murdered by ISIS are talking to Inside Edition after the operation to kill the leader of the terrorist organization was named for her. Kayla Mueller went to Syria to help refugees in 2013.

While there, she was kidnapped during a tour of a Doctors Without Borders hospital, and she was repeatedly raped and tortured by ISIS members. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took Kayla as his personal sex slave. Her body has not yet been found.