Stato tv29 Nov 2018, 21:57
“Robin hood” a San Severo: arrestato gruppo di spacciatori

“Robin hood” a San Severo: arrestato gruppo di spacciatori

“Robin hood” a San Severo: arrestato gruppo di spacciatori


Di:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/38Wl9wsx8Jw” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

“Robin hood” a San Severo: arrestato gruppo di spacciatori ultima modifica: 2018-11-29T21:57:35+00:00 da Redazione



Vota questo articolo:
0

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Articoli correlati

"L'informazione libera della Capitanata ed oltre" (dal 2009)
Registrazione al Tribunale di Foggia n. 28 del 05.10.2009
© 2018 Copyright Statoquotidiano. All Rights reserved - privacy policy

Per informazioni sulla pubblicità contattare la ns. concessionaria pubblicitaria online Projectadv

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This