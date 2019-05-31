Stato tv31 Mag 2019, 14:02
New Inter Coach Antonio Conte and Nerazzurri President Steven Zhang speaking exclusively to Inter TV

Ufficiale: "Antonio Conte è il nuovo allenatore dell'Inter"


<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/S8iTXQMEVPY” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

