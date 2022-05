Identificati gli F-35B italiani sulla portaerei ITS Cavour sotto controllo Nato

🇮🇹 @ItalianNavy CAVOUR CSG is currently, and for the first time in history, under @NATO command conducting #NeptuneShield.

This is the natural evolution of #NATO’s ability to integrate high-end maritime strike capabilities to support the defence of the Alliance.#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/rFodERCJ5x

— STRIKFORNATO (@STRIKFORNATO) May 30, 2022