Manfredonia
domenica, 15 Novembre, 2020
Covid-19 Istituto tumori di Milano "Covid in Italia già da settembre 2019
Istituto tumori di Milano “Covid in Italia già da settembre 2019
I

"Analizzando i campioni di 959 persone, tutte asintomatiche, che avevano partecipato agli screening per il tumore al polmone tra settembre 2019 e marzo 2020"

"Il virus SarsCov2 circolava in Italia già a settembre 2019, dunque ben prima di quanto si pensato finora" fonte Gazzetta del Sud

Covid-19
(ansa) Il virus SarsCov2 circolava in Italia già a settembre 2019, dunque ben prima di quanto si pensato finora. La conferma arriva da uno studio dell’Istituto dei tumori di Milano e dell’università di Siena, che ha come primo firmatario il direttore scientifico Giovanni Apolone, pubblicato sulla rivista Tumori Journal.

Analizzando i campioni di 959 persone, tutte asintomatiche, che avevano partecipato agli screening per il tumore al polmone tra settembre 2019 e marzo 2020, l’11,6% (111 su 959) di queste persone aveva gli anticorpi al coronavirus, di cui il 14% già a settembre, il 30% nella seconda settimana di febbraio 2020, e il maggior numero (53,2%) in Lombardia.

Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the prepandemic period in Italy

There are no robust data on the real onset of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and spread in the prepandemic period worldwide. We investigated the presence of SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD)–specific antibodies in blood samples of 959 asymptomatic individuals enrolled in a prospective lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020 to track the date of onset, frequency, and temporal and geographic variations across the Italian regions. SARS-CoV-2 RBD-specific antibodies were detected in 111 of 959 (11.6%) individuals, starting from September 2019 (14%), with a cluster of positive cases (>30%) in the second week of February 2020 and the highest number (53.2%) in Lombardy. This study shows an unexpected very early circulation of SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic individuals in Italy several months before the first patient was identified, and clarifies the onset and spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Finding SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in asymptomatic people before the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy may reshape the history of pandemic.

Stato Quotidiano


"L'informazione libera della Capitanata ed oltre" (dal 2009)
Registrazione al Tribunale di Foggia n. 28 del 05.10.2009

